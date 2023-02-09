AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s almost spring time, and it’s the best time to get up and get moving.

“Walking, running, jumping rope, all of those activities, those activities can just be capitalized on more and as you grow,” said Tammy camp, M.D., a Pediatrician at Texas Tech Physicians pediatrician. “Maybe participating in competitive sports.”

Health leaders say at least 30 minutes of movement a day will help keep the doctor away.

“If they’re capable of it, more is better,” said Rodney Young M.D., a Physician at Texas Tech Family Physicians. “Some people don’t have that much time, so they’ll exercise more intensely for shorter periods of time, and those have shown to be about equal in terms of cardiovascular benefits over the long run.”

But, you don’t have to do endless miles on a treadmill to get efficient health results either.

“Muscle strengthening type exercises, which don’t necessarily raise the heart rate and keep it up quite as much, they also do a good job in helping to keep us healthy, they help with fall prevention, strengthens are core muscles,” Dr. Young said.

While taking a walk, going for a nice run, or pumping some iron is all good, don’t overdo it.

“Not doing the same repetitive motions over and over. So incorporating a variety of physical different types of physical activity into your routine can help prevent those overuse injuries,” Dr. Camp explained.

Doctors told us regular exercise not only improves your physical health, but they highlight the emotional and mental benefits of it as well.

“It teaches you how to be a team player and I feel like that’s just so important in whatever you decide to do in life and in just being a team player,” said Suzana Jensen M.D., a Pediatrician at Texas Tech Physicians. “You know, it just helps you wit h your friendships with your family, and your work life if you like it’s such a valuable experience.”