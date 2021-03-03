Spirit Unbroken: Quinten Wilson

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Quinten Wilson is a 17-year-old student-athlete at Amarillo High who is inspiring himself and others through his perseverance and unbreakable character.

Last Spring Wilson was at home finishing up school work when he decided to unwind by enjoying some time learning some new tricks on his family’s trampoline in his backyard.

The young man had managed to learned three new tricks that day when he decided to try a triple front flip. Wilson was eventually able to land the trick, but it only made him want to attempt it again.

Unfortunately, Quinten’s second attempt did not go as planned. Wilson found himself spinning too fast, so he tried to untuck during the maneuver to quickly land on his feet, but he over spun and landed on top of his head.

The unfortunate mishap caused his C4 in his neck to jump in front of his C5, and while the injury was serious, Wilson was lucky enough to not tear his Spinal cord. Quinten’s father, Don Wilson, said “Luckily, it did not tear the spinal cord, so it just disrupted the path. So, there is a chance, possibly, that he could recover a lot further than what he has. Just.. kind of time will tell with that.”

Quinten spent the next two months away from home following the accident, going through different therapies. When he did finally return home, Wilson said due to the lack of local therapies offered he didn’t do a whole lot, that was until one day he received an offer he could not refuse.

Coach Joe Chris Rodriguez with ‘One Chair at a Time’ reached out to Quinten’s father, Don, to see if Quinten would be willing to participate in some adaptive sports. The opportunity to participate in more sports was something Wilson jumped at.

Sports, before Wilson’s accident, were his thing. His father, Don, referred to Wilson as a freak athlete.

Wilson was always keeping himself busy. When he was not doing doing school work, he was probably wrestling, or playing football for the Sandies.

Wilson reiterated how much sports meant to him when he said, “Sports were my thing. So, getting back out here and doing sports is…it’s a big thing for me.”

Wilson said he will start his athletic journey on the track. He will first compete in the 100 meter, and eventually wants to try his luck in the 50 and 200 meter as well.

For most, getting the opportunity would be enough, but for Wilson, he is looking for much more saying, “I’m big about being number one, being on top. I love to get out there and compete with everyone.”

You can visit Quinten Wilson’s Facebook page to follow his story further at, https://www.facebook.com/quintenstrong2020.