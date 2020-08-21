Spearman lifeguards save teen’s life after rescuing him from drowning

SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —”We play it through our head a million times, what could we have done different but there’s absolutely nothing that could have been done different because the outcome was a blessing,” said Jennifer Ooley, Spearman City Pool Director.

That outcome was the saving of a Spearman teen’s life by Ooley and her lifeguards.

Ooley says it all started when the teenager went down the slide and went into distress.

“I believe it was the grace of God that he put me over in the deep end at the time that he did because I just happened to be there when this young man was in distress. I asked hey what’s he doing and she said I don’t know. I said go and she went immediately, went in and grabbed him,” said Ooley.

Ooley immediately followed behind to help bring the teenager to the side, who was completely unconscious and not showing a pulse.

“We began CPR immediately and by the time the ambulance got there, our amazing ambulance crew showed up, we had him awake and talking when they showed up,” said Ooley.

Ooley says the work of her lifeguards that day was nothing short of amazing and the result of their training.

“They knew exactly what I expected of them and they did it, all the way down to my crowd-control guards. They had my pool cleared, the deck cleared. They had everybody out in the park without any hesitation. They knew exactly what to do and when to do it and I’m so thankful for that,” said Ooley.

When Ooley looks back on that day?

“Just thank God that we were all where we needed to be when we needed to be there and saved this boy’s life,” said Ooley.

Ooley says the teenager is doing great and recovering well.

Ooley and her lifeguards were also honored by the Spearman ISD school board, who presented them with the first ever “Hero Award” for what they did.