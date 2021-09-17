Southwest: Nonstop flights to Austin, extra Dallas flight from Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Southwest Airlines announced on Thursday it will increase service to and from Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport in the spring.

Starting on March 10, 2022, Southwest is adding nonstop roundtrip flights from Amarillo to Austin Bergstrom International Airport daily. The airline is also adding an extra daily flight from Amarillo to Dallas Love Field.

Director of Aviation at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport, Michael Conner, said the added flight to Dallas Love Field will make it four flights a day from Amarillo, seven days a week.

“So, all this is really important for the people of Amarillo and the Panhandle because it’s additional basic service that we just don’t have now,” said Conner.

“We have certainly service to Dallas right now but it’s not as consistent. And so this will provide more consistent service,” Conner continued. “And then the additional service to Austin will really eliminate the bottleneck that we’ve had in the past because you could get from Amarillo to Austin if you change planes, but now it’ll be a direct flight.”

Conner said the airport has been working with Southwest Airlines to increase service.

“We’ve been talking to Southwest for many months, over the past year to try to get some additional service to these locations and others,” said Conner. “This is just, I think, the first step for Southwest in a larger presence for them here.”

A spokesman for Southwest Airlines, Dan Landson, said the airline is always studying travel patterns to determine if there’s an opportunity to add service.

“When speaking with Amarillo’s business and community leaders, they would tell us that Austin was ranked among the top destinations Amarillo-area travelers wanted better access to,” Landson said. “Beginning in March, we’ll be adding one daily roundtrip between Amarillo and Austin, giving travelers not only the ability to get to the Capitol and back in home a day, but also broadening the access all Amarillo travelers have to Southwest’s 121 destinations.”

Conner said the airport is hopeful the increased service will help make passenger traffic more consistent in the future.

“You never know, especially with COVID and we’re just we’re just happy that Southwest has taken this step of faith with us at this time,” said Conner.

Southwest said Sunday through Friday, the Austin flight will depart Amarillo at 6:10 a.m. and arrive in Austin at 7:30 a.m. The return flight will depart Austin at 7:55 p.m. and arrive in Amarillo at 9:20 p.m.

On Saturdays, the flight will depart Amarillo at 11:05 a.m. and arrive in Austin at 12:25 p.m. The return flight will depart Austin at 12:25 p.m. and arrive in Amarillo at 1:50 p.m.