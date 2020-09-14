Southwest AMBUCS 2020 Gobble Wobble

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Southwest AMBUCS will be hosting its 13th annual Gobble Wobble turkey drive from Oct. 1 until Nov. 19.

The event will officially begin at the Amarillo Country Club on Oct. 1 at Noon, with an Amtryke giveaway.

By donating $100, participants will receive an Edes smoked turkey (12-14lb cooked), purchase a frozen turkey to help feed a family in need, and support the local effort of “Inspiring Mobility & Independence” through the Amtryke program, “all inclusive” parks, and therapy scholarships.

All turkeys will be available for pickup at the trailer located at Westgate Mall or by delivery starting Nov. 16.

Turkeys can be purchased on the website https://www.southwestambucs.org or by phone at (806)316-5240.

