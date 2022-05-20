AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Grassroots Baseball (GBB) announced that “Grassroots Baseball Day” will be held at 7:05 p.m. on June 1 at Hodgetown Stadium.

According to GBB, Goose Gossage will throw out the first pitch prior to that evening’s game. Jean Fruth and Jeff Idelson will also be in attendance to sign copies of their new Grassroots Baseball: Route 66 book.

Fruth is the photographer, and Idelson former National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum president are members of GBB. The Grassroots Baseball: Route 66 book became available in May. GBB said the book celebrates and illuminates America’s pastime along the route, and details stories from some of the game’s greats, who got their starts along the iconic highway.

“It was a pleasure and truly an honor to document baseball and Americana along Route 66 with my camera, and tell the stories through my photos,” said Fruth. “Capturing the action on the field is exhilarating, but there is so much more… including all of the people I had the opportunity to connect with and places that are part of the game’s landscape, which provide a view of life along the mother road and its many cultural subjects. I am grateful to have the chance to pair my images with these fun and insightful essays by some of baseball’s greats.”

GBB said Jean has included Amarillo with beautiful baseball and cultural pictures while Amarillo native, former Amarillo College President, and current broadcaster with the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Paul Matney wrote a first-person essay to go with the pictures. GBB also said they received tremendous participation from Johnny Bench, George Brett, Jim Thome, and a host of other baseball legends as well.

For more information on the Grassroots Baseball Day or the Grassroots Baseball: Route 66 book, visit here.