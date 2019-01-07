Sod Poodles Release Statement Regarding Stone Ranch Trademark Filing

Panhandle Baseball Club, Inc., owner of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, has issued a statement regarding an injunction against Stone Ranch and Dusty Green.

Panhandle Baseball Club, Inc., owner of the Amarillo Sod Poodles Double-A baseball team, filed a request for an injunction against Stone Ranch and Dusty Green on December 26, 2018, and was granted a Temporary Restraining Order on January 2, 2019. Stone Ranch and Mr. Green can no longer sell or distribute Sod Poodles clothing.

Despite Mr. Green’s statements on this matter, he does not have trademark rights in the name Sod Poodles. In reality, Mr. Green only has a pending trademark application with no rights to the name Sod Poodles. It is Panhandle Baseball’s position that Mr. Green’s trademark application was filed fraudulently and to create a false association with the new Amarillo baseball team.

Mr. Green’s current use of the name Sod Poodles on t-shirts is merely ornamental use and does not grant him or his company any trademarks rights. Therefore, he is using the name Sod Poodles for no other reason than to harass Panhandle Baseball and confuse fans and consumers as to the source of the clothing he is currently selling.

Amarillo and the country have embraced the Sod Poodles name, logos and team. We are not going to allow Mr. Green to take away such a treasured name from this community just because Mr. Green does not like the name.

In order to protect its SOD POODLES trademark, Panhandle Baseball had no choice but to ask the court to grant an injunction to stop Mr. Green’s unauthorized and illegal use of the name Sod Poodles.

According to Mr. Green’s statement of December 20th, he planned to donate profits from the sale of the t-shirts to a local charity. To ensure that the community is the ultimate beneficiary of this situation, Panhandle Baseball will make a $5,000 donation to an Amarillo charity.

This team, our name, and baseball are all about excitement and fun. Amarillo Sod Poodles baseball is all about providing a great experience for our community to enjoy baseball in a wholesome setting so that families can create their own memories for years to come. Panhandle Baseball looks forward to putting this unfortunate situation to rest and focusing on bringing professional baseball to Amarillo in April 2019.