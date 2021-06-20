Sod Poodles fan, father get’s Father Day surprise at HODGETOWN

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo Sod Poodles fan got quite the Father’s Day surprise at the Sod Dogs game today.

A teenage Soddies fan named Destiny Nava, asked her dad, Jesus, to officially adopt her at the Father’s Day Catch on the Field pregame event Sunday at HODGETOWN.

After saying yes, official dad-to-be Jesus said he “couldn’t have asked for a better daughter”, and that he’s “blessed and grateful.”

The Sod Poodles face off against the Midland RockHounds today.