Sod Poodles fan, father get’s Father Day surprise at HODGETOWN

Top Stories

by: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo Sod Poodles fan got quite the Father’s Day surprise at the Sod Dogs game today.

A teenage Soddies fan named Destiny Nava, asked her dad, Jesus, to officially adopt her at the Father’s Day Catch on the Field pregame event Sunday at HODGETOWN.

After saying yes, official dad-to-be Jesus said he “couldn’t have asked for a better daughter”, and that he’s “blessed and grateful.”

The Sod Poodles face off against the Midland RockHounds today.

Courtesy of Amarillo Sod Poodles

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss