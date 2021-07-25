Sister-Bear Foundation launches grant program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Sister-Bear Foundation is an Amarillo non-profit organization whose mission is to provide resources for mobility-impaired adults.

They recently launched a grant program to help those who need assistance in paying for additional care not covered by insurance.

The Sister-Bear Foundation was founded by Julie Granger whose daughter Kathryn was severely injured in an auto accident in 2018 that left her paralyzed from the chest down.

“We learned in the process of getting her a lot of rehab the lack of resources that we have in the Amarillo area, so we were making weekly trips for seven months back and forth to fort worth to get top of the line technology, that I couldn’t understand why we didn’t have locally,” said Granger

In June, the non-profit launched its grant program, giving out its first gift of over two thousand dollars to Darlene Martin, a retired Amarillo teacher who was born with cerebral palsy to help with financial assistance for physical therapy

Courtesy: Sister-Bear Foundation

Amy Juba, non-profit consultant with the Sister-Bear Foundation said it is the goal of the foundation to help people live a rewarding and thriving life.

“We want them to be able to access resources, so we were able to establish a grant program and we gave our first grant away in June. Being able to step in with everything will help provide funding for wheelchair ramps, widen door frames or help with wheelchair equipment or even therapy, is what we want to do,” said Juba.

Juba said they will be giving out their next grant in August.

She added the foundation is also getting ready for their next fundraiser in September, the 3rd Annual Sister-Bear Shoot.

Granger said this is a passion for her to help others in the Texas Panhandle and provide these resources.

“It’s exciting to finally have a program where we can help people get what they need. I’m very passionate about what we are trying to get going for our community,” said Granger.

Granger said the Sister-Bear Foundation doesn’t help just help people with spinal cord injuries, but people who are recovering from strokes, brain injuries, or Parkinson’s.

Follow the attached links to register for the 3rd Annual Sister-Bear Shoot and to find out how to participate in the silent and live auction or how to apply for a grant from the Sister-Bear Foundation.