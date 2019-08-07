SILVER ALERT issued for Tucumcari Man

TUCUMCARI, NM (KAMR/KCIT) – Tucumcari Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old man.

Officials say Jim Swick is 5’10” tall, weighing 166 pounds, with hazel eyes, and gray hair.

Swick was last seen on July 6, 2019 walking away from the La Quinta Hotel in Tucumcari, NM. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt. Swick walks around with a limp.

Officials believe he is possibly headed to Surprise, AZ.

Jim Swick is missing and is in danger if not located.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Silver Alert is asked to call the Tucumcari Police Department at (505) 467-2280.