Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old Oklahoma man, believed to be in danger

TEXAS COUNTY, Oklahoma (KAMR/KCIT) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a disabled Oklahoma man who is believed to be in danger.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, Tom Stephens, 78, took his keys and left around 12:00 a.m., Sunday, June 6, near Drumwright, OK. He was recently diagnosed with Dementia and Alzheimer’s.



Oklahoma DPS added that Stephens has not slept in several days and is believed to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death. Stephens is described as a white male, and was last seen wearing glasses, a long sleeve button up shirt and blue jeans.

Stephens, according to authorities, has a proven medical or physical disability, and is driving a white 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck with temporary license plates.

Anyone with information about Stephens whereabouts is asked to call the Texas County Sheriff’s Office at 580-338-4000.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is made available.