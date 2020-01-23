Show Pigeons Compete for National Titles in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The National Pigeon Association is holding its 2020 Grand National show in Amarillo today through Saturday at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.

The event Showcases over 200 breeds of fancy, exhibition pigeons, the Grand National is bringing in nearly 6,000 prized, pedigreed pigeons.

The show is free and open to the public Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Founded in 1920, NPA is an all-breeds pigeon club with an International membership. Encompassing all varieties of domesticated pigeons, the NPA promotes, educates, and acknowledges the efforts of fanciers in the continued development and care of our “favorite feathered friends!”