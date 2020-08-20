Shanna Peeples named Distinguished Chair in Education at WT

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dr. Shanna Peeples, the 2015 National Teacher of the Year, will return to alma mater West Texas A&M University as its new Dr. John G. O’Brien Distinguished Chair in Education.

Peeples will join WT’s Department of Education on Sept. 1.

As the Distinguished Chair, Peeples will collaborate with area school administration, faculty and community members to identify problems of educational practice in rural schools.

Peeples will also facilitate scholarly research by WT faculty members and doctoral candidates designed to produce regionally responsive, research-based solutions to the challenges facing rural schools and communities, all of which will benefit both the WT education program and area educators.

“I didn’t know about this position or even that it existed until after I graduated from Harvard,” Peeples said. “There’s an expectation, as you leave the Doctor of Education Leadership program, that you’ll be a systems-level leader of some kind when you graduate.”

“I wasn’t convinced that a superintendency or say, a role in policy or philanthropy, was the best fit for me,” said Peeples. What I did know is that I wanted to somehow stay connected to teaching and students because that’s the center of my heart.”

Dr. Eddie Henderson, dean of WT’s College of Education and Social Sciences, said Peeples’ hiring is “an outstanding accomplishment.”

WT President Dr. Walter V. Wendler echoed Henderson’s welcome to Peeples.

“Dr. Peeples will bring the kind of academic rigor we need to continue to grow WT into a regional research university, as well as having a real impact on how students are taught in rural schools all around the Panhandle,” Wendler said.

Peeples said she is committed to working with regional educators for the benefit of students around the region.

“To find the perfect position in my own backyard thrills me and makes me incredibly grateful,” Peeples said. “I cannot wait to dive in with my fellow educators, both on our incredibly respected faculty and among our talented, hardworking students, and address the real issues facing educators and students around our region.”

