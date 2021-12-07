Shamrock selected as potential site for Ecolomondo TDP facility expansion into US

SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ecolomondo Corporation, a cleantech company specializing in the development of proprietary recycling technology, Thermal Decomposition Process (“TDP”), and the commercialization of turnkey TDP facilities, today announced it will begin expanding into the U.S. with a 136.76-acre property in Shamrock as a potential site location to build its first US-based waste-to-resources TDP plant.

Ecolomondo said it is working closely with the Shamrock Economic Development Corporation (“EDC”), and is currently negotiating a binding land purchase agreement, and said it expects to close on the transaction in the coming weeks.

According to the company, it intends to build turnkey TDP recycling facilities throughout the United States that process end-of-life tires (“ELT”) into saleable products including recycled carbon black, oil, gas, steel, and fiber.

“Industry executives and governments throughout North America are embracing the notion of Extended Producer Responsibility programs, but need solutions in place to take back and responsibly recycle end-of-of-life products,” said Eliot Sorella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ecolomondo “Forward thinking leaders like Shamrock’s EDC are acting both smartly and responsibly as they consider and push for positive change and increased economic activity. We plan to be a great partner to Shamrock and surrounding communities.”

The company said this purchase would be a start to Ecolomondo’s strategy to expand its waste management operations globally saying the future TDP facility in Wheeler County would help service the area’s recycling needs as municipal and state officials move away from tire burning, landfilling, and shredding.