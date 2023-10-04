Hello everyone,

Another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible later today. Amarillo, interstate 40, and points south and east will be fair game for severe weather. Any storm that forms could become strong to severe producing large hail, high winds, and heavy downpours. The tornado threat will be low, but not completely absent, mainly across our south and southeast counties. Also, flooding could become an issue where thunderstorms train, or move slowly over the same location. In a nutshell, stay weather aware, and seek substantial shelter if a storm is near your location. And remember, lightning is always a concern!

Temperature wise – today will be a pleasant day with a partly sunny sky, southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph, and highs near 80. Tomorrow will be sunny and nice with light winds and temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s, while Friday looks to be breezy and cooler with a blend of upper 60’s and low 70’s. Saturday will top out in the 70’s, while Sunday should see severe clear conditions with highs around 80.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris