WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Oklahoma Senator James Lankford along with other Republicans in the U.S. Senate recently wrote a letter to Senator Gary Peters, the chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, to request a hearing on President Biden’s first year in handling the southern border, according to a news release from Lankford’s office.

The release states that more than 2 million migrants were apprehended attempting to cross the border and, since the start of 117th Congress, a hearing has not been held.

“US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reports that they encountered 178,840 aliens in December alone. This new data reveals that CBP encountered more than two million illegal border crossers between January 2021 and December 2021. CBP encountered the highest number of migrants in recorded history during Fiscal Year 2021. As this crisis has continued to unfold, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has not held one public hearing to specifically address the national security, human trafficking, drug smuggling and humanitarian issues under the committee’s jurisdiction,” states the letter to the Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Senators Rob Portman (R-OH), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Rand Paul (R-KY), and Josh Hawley (R-MO) have signed on to the letter.

The full letter can be read here.