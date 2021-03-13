Severe Weather Tools

See for yourself: Flooded street pictures in Armstrong County

by: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Sherriff Anderson of Armstrong County Sherriff’s Dept.

CLAUDE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Severe storms moved through the Armstrong County area today. The Armstrong County Sherriff’s Office reports there are no reported injuries from the storms.

Authorities also told us there are reports of minor damage to roofs, hail damage to some vehicles, and some wind/water damage to homes.

These images were taken by Sherriff Anderson on Highway 287 in front of the Armstrong County Sherriff’s Office. Used with permission.

