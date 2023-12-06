AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Christmas is less than three weeks away and the holiday shopping season is in full swing. Here are some tips to keep you and your money safe this year.

Janna Kiehl, president of the Better Business Bureau of Amarillo, said be careful when you are at the checkout counter.

“When they’re using those cards, just make sure that they know that somebody isn’t also looking at the card. You know, they have the card in their hand. It’s not wise to always give that card to someone who’s going to disappear for a few minutes,” said Kiehl. “A debit card will offer you protection, but that just depends on the bank. So you know, we advise people to use credit cards, and to know where their card is at all times.”

Kiehl also said you should know which charges are on your cards.

“When you get home, you can check your account and know that those are the charges that you made and if there’s any question, contact your credit card company right away.”

Wherever you do your holiday shopping, Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas said keep your head on a swivel. He said walking around with your arms full or with distractions can make you a target.

“The mall has security guys out there or some of the other places, deputies are working out. If you’re unsafe, you don’t feel comfortable, say, ‘Hey, can you walk me out?’ So that’s what they’re there for,” said Sheriff Thomas. “Always have your keys in your hand ready to go to unlock the door or key fob, what have you. Don’t carry so many packages that you can’t get around. Big thing is don’t put them in the backseat. Put them in a trunk, out of sight, out of mind kind of thing.”

Sheriff Thomas also said people should take extra precautions in parking lots, as it gets dark early at night this time of year.

“Try to park near a light out in the parking lot. Park under that so you can be seen and you’re not parking way back in the deep part of the parking lot where it’s dark,” he said. “Look around your car before you walk up there. If you see somebody hanging around your car idling, go back inside.”

Kiehl also said shoppers should be very careful when carrying cash.

“Make sure that your budget is accountable for the cash that you have on hand after each transaction,” she said. “Also, don’t flash that, you know, as you’re shopping. If there’s a lot of people around, be a little bit more discreet.”

She said shoppers should always get a receipt and know each store’s return policy, especially at specialty or pop-up shops.

“Because if you’re not happy with the purchase, or you know, you give it to someone who wants to return it or exchange it, you need to know what that is upfront or you may be stuck with the gift and you may not be able to return it,” Kiehl continued. “Those policies are just up to each store.”

Kiehl also encourages people to make sure the companies they shop with are verified and vetted by the BBB.

