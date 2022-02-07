AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coronavirus hospitalizations fell across Texas on Monday, but COVID patients in the Panhandle region remained above 18%.

As the Omicron surge continues, John Henderson, the president and CEO of the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals (TORCH), said rural healthcare workers are bearing the brunt.

“Rural doctors and nurses have just been battered by wave after wave of this thing and because Omicron patients weren’t quite as sick, they actually stayed in the rural hospitals rather than being transferred to a higher level of care, generally,” said Henderson. “So, this most recent phase of the pandemic has probably been the hardest on some of our rural community hospitals in Texas.”

Jeff Barnhart, the CEO of the Deaf Smith County Hospital District, said their COVID numbers are stable and trending down, including their testing positivity rate.

“So, the week before, we tested 130-something patients and 55 of those were positive,” said Barnhart. “Last week, we cut it down to 62 and about 32 of those were positive. So, it’s coming down, which we’re glad to say.”

Barnhart said they also are not hospitalizing as many COVID patients as they did during previous surges in new cases.

“When we do, you know, we’re not finding as many of them needing ICU services, which is great. We’re happy to see that,” he said. “We’ve still got ICU patients, but you know, not the numbers. You know, probably six weeks ago, our ICU was full, and we probably had eight or 10 on the floor that needed to be in our ICU, and we had nowhere to send them. So we’re certainly glad to be where we are today.”

He said more than half of their patients are COVID patients, the majority of which are unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, Henderson said TORCH has seen the hospital transfer process in Texas returning to normal.

“…where if you needed to be transferred for COVID, or anything else, it would most likely be to historical transfer patterns. In the Panhandle, I know, that’s Amarillo. South Plains, I know it’s Lubbock. Down here, it’s into Austin and San Antonio,” said Henderson. “Those have almost normalized over the weekend and into this week.”

Barnhart also said their transfer process is improving.

“We’re not, you know, sending patients out to Albuquerque, Dallas, and Oklahoma City like we were,” Barnhart added. “That’s probably gotten better over the past three weeks.”

However, Dr. Brian Weis, the chief medical officer at Northwest Texas Hospital, said there are still many patients holding in Panhandle-area hospitals awaiting transfers.

“We did bring in that famous strike force a couple of weeks ago. They are certainly helping expand our capacity a bit but unfortunately, there’s still way too many holds out in the region,” Dr. Weis said on Monday. “Today, there’s 35, I think. There were 12 that were COVID patients, and 21 of those were critical care patients. So, [we’re] not where we want to be in terms of being able to really bring in more patients from the region.”

Barnhart said regional hospitals are faring better than smaller, community hospitals at this point.

“We find that they’re reaching out to us and everybody else to try to help them get that patient out of their hospital and we certainly try to help where we can with that,” said Barnhart. “…they’re doing the best they can and do a great job but it’s been a challenge, especially for them. I mean, we’re fortunate enough here to have ventilators and, you know, an ICU, but those I think, have been hit very hard.”

Henderson said every hospital has a different story about the difficulty their medical staff has faced during the pandemic, but all have struggled.

“You know, some that had a meat processing plant would say the summer of 2020 was the absolute worst for them, but more and more what I see when I talk to rural hospital leaders all over the state is, the month of January 2022 was the hardest for them,” said Henderson.

In Deaf Smith County, their hardest months were sooner than that.

“We had a pretty bad wave here in December—November to December,” Barnhart said. “I would compare that one, not quite as bad as last year with the Delta variant but it was still pretty bad.”

While their hospital is in a good place right now, Barnhart said they are not sure what to expect moving forward as the Superbowl approaches this coming weekend.

“We find that after there are events in town, holidays, and things like that, that’s when we tend to see an uptick, you know, in these cases,” he continued. “So, we’re holding our breath for this weekend.”

Both Henderson and Barnhart have continued to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID and take safety precautions to stay out of regional hospitals.

“So, the forecast is actually, through the remainder of February, pretty good into March. What comes after that remains to be seen,” Henderson said. “We still tell people to get vaccinated and boosted if you can, but we’re going to be okay, for the next couple of months.”

“If you’re not vaccinated, you know, get your vaccination started, complete your series,” said Barnhart. “When you get into these big groups, certainly try to social distance and wear a mask. You know, we treat patients based on science here, and that’s just how we operate. We don’t operate on the school of thought of social media or anything like that. So, I just really caution people to be careful this weekend.”

Barnhart said in talking with other regional and community hospital leaders in the Panhandle, they seem to be holding their own during this surge.

“There have been issues with shortages, you know, with drugs and you know, that’s across the board…so we’re dealing with those issues,” Barnhart added. “Of course, staffing, you know, continues to be an issue which we’re trying to work through as well. So, you know, we’re just doing the best we can with what we’ve got, I think that we’re maintaining, we’re still providing quality care.”

According to Henderson, rural hospitals are generally at the end of the line for recruiting and retaining nurses, lab techs, physicians, respiratory techs, and more.

“Those challenges have only accelerated through the pandemic. The prospects, though, will depend on our ability to be innovative, find clinical spots, train more nurses, and give them a reason to work and practice in a rural setting,” Henderson said.

Barnhart said he is proud of his staff and the work they continue to do throughout the pandemic.

“We’ve just taken a beating here over the last two years, as you know, and they just keep showing back up,” said Barnhart, “And I can’t say enough about them. They’re tired, you know, just like a lot of other health care providers. We’ve been very busy, but they just keep showing up and I admire that about them.”

Henderson said he expects to see staffing as a dominant issue for Texas healthcare providers for the next five to ten years, citing career changes and vaccine mandates as two big drivers.

“That workforce challenge is the thing,” said Henderson. “It’s going to be an issue no matter how long the pandemic lasts.”