Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office investigating after one dead, multiple injured in shooting and stabbing Saturday morning

On July 27, at 2:41 a.m., officers from the Portales Police Department and deputies from the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for shots fired on the 500 block of E. 18th Street located in the county where a large party was taking place.

When officers and deputies arrived on scene, they found 24-year-old Derek Garcia, of Portales, deceased from a gunshot wound to the chest.

A 20-year-old Portales man was taken to Roosevelt County General Hospital for a gunshot wound. A 22-year-old active duty military member was found on scene with multiple stab wounds and taken to Roosevelt County General Hospital. Both injured individuals were airlifted to Lubbock and are in stable condition and expected to live.

The Major Crimes Unit was activated to investigate the incident.

After numerous interviews and search warrants, the shooter was determined to be a 23-year-old. The shooter told police he shot Garcia in self-defense after he approached him with a knife. The shooter is continuing to cooperate in the investigation.

This case is still actively being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit and no one has been charged with a crime at this time.

If anyone has any additional information about this incident, please call the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office at 575-356-4408