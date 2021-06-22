ROAD CLOSED: S.W. Third Ave. in both directions from Johnson Street to Arthur

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — S.W. Third Ave. will be closed in both directions from Johnson Street to Arthur due to repair of a water main, according to the City of Amarillo.

The water main should be repaired by 2 p.m. today, June 22, while S.W. Third Ave. will be reopened once paving is complete by Friday, June 25, the City stated. No customers are out of water service.