River Road ISD prepares for students and staff to go back to school

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Like many other schools across the state, River Road ISD is having to make a number of adjustments when it comes to keeping students and staff safe when they return this upcoming fall after the last couple of months of school were called off due to COVID-19.

One of the main areas of focus of course, is cleaning and disinfecting the facilities now and when students and faculty come back.

“Back in March when all this started, it did give us an opportunity to go in and totally disinfect every building. Go into every classroom, do a really deep cleaning and then the key is though is when the students come back, to stay on top of that. I just want the parents to know that we are going to make sure the areas are going to be clean and we’re putting portable hand sanitizers throughout the buildings,” said Andy Nies, River Road ISD Assistant Superintendent.

Another area of emphasis when the students return is social distancing.

“We’ve created as many sections of each subject as we possibly can, so that we can get those class numbers way down. We’re staggering our lunches so that we’re looking at maybe adding lunch periods during the day so that we don’t have a huge group of students at one time in one area,” said Nies.

The first day of school is still set for Aug. 20, but after that, Nies says they’ve added some flexibility in their schedule just in case Gov. Greg Abbott has to make some changes.

“If we do have to take a couple of extra days off after a holiday or something like that, we have that ability to do that,” said Nies.