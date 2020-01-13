Retired Amarillo Police Department explosive detection K9 “Karlo” passes away

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police have announced that retired Amarillo Police Department explosive detection K9 “Karlo” has passed away.

Karlo was the Department’s first explosive detection K9, having been trained and certified by the ATF. K9 Karlo began his career in 2009 after being paired with his handler/partner, and completing a 12 week imprinting course, then a 10 week handler course.

After completion of training, K9 Karlo was certified to locate and alert to 19,000 different combinations of explosive odors.

During his career, K9 Karlo responded to hundreds of calls to include protective details/sweeps for visiting VIPs, to include Presidents George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton to name a few.

K9 Karlo also conducted explosive sweeps at Super Bowl 45 in Arlington, Texas, NBA All Star game in Arlington, Texas, and the 2011 World Series in Arlington, Texas.

K9 Karlo also responded to numerous Bomb threat calls at local and area schools/businesses, as well as assisted with search warrants from the FBI, ATF, state and local law enforcement agencies.

K9 Karlo retired from service with the APD in 2017, and was a 5 time cancer survivor.

Thank you for your service Karlo, Rest In Peace.