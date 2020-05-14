Rep. Thornberry: Air Force Salute flyover Friday in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry (TX-13) posted on Facebook that a B-1B Lancer from the 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base will fly over Friday.
The airplane will fly over the Amarillo VA at 11:21 a.m. and Northwest Texas Hospital at 11:22 a.m.
The flyover is a part of our area to salute medical professionals, first responders, and all other essential workers.
