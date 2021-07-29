Rep. Ronny Jackson’s amendment to H.R. 4502 passes House

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced that his amendment to H.R. 4502 passed on the Floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rep. Jackson said the amendment prohibits the IRS from targeting people based on their political beliefs.

According to the Rep. Jackson, the IRS targeted conservative groups by subjecting their application for tax-exempt status to increased scrutiny.

“We have a duty in Congress to protect our constituents from potential IRS abuse and I am proud to say that my amendment will make sure things like the Lois Lerner targeting scandal never happen again at the IRS,” said Rep. Jackson.

Rep. Jackson said his amendment was supported by a coalition of conservative organizations including Americans for Tax Reform, American Commitment, Institute for Liberty, Club for Growth, Center for a Free Economy, Less Government, Center for Freedom and Prosperity, Council for Citizens Against Government Waste, National Taxpayers Union, Texas Public Policy Foundation, 60 Plus Association, and Frontiers of Freedom. Their coalition letter, led by Americans for Tax Reform, can be found here.