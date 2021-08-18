Rep. Ronny Jackson calls on Biden to continue evacuation efforts of Americans and partners out of Afghanistan

A satellite photo from Maxar Technologies shows swarms of people on the tarmac at Kabul International Airport, also known as Hamid Karzai International Airport, Monday Aug. 16, 2021. Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of the capital’s airport on Monday as thousands tried to flee the country after the Taliban seized power with stunning speed. Some clung to the side of a U.S. military transport plane before takeoff, in a widely shared video that captured the sense of desperation as America’s 20-year war comes to a chaotic end. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Representative Ronny Jackson sent out a news release stating that he along with fellow House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans are calling on President Biden to commit to continuing evacuation flights out of Kabul until all American citizens and Afghan partners are safely out of the country.

According to the news release, the congressman’s office said this call follows National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s refusal to make that commitment when asked three times at a White House briefing.

“For months, we have consistently urged President Biden and his administration to develop and implement a plan to evacuate our Afghan partners, to secure the U.S. embassy, to keep Americans in the country safe, and to manage the impending humanitarian crisis,” said Jackson in a statement.

Jackson is a member of the Foreign Affairs (HFAC) and Armed Services (HASC) committees. He also serves on the Middle East and Global Counterterrorism Subcommittee of HFAC.