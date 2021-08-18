Rep. Ronny Jackson calls on Biden to continue evacuation efforts of Americans and partners out of Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Representative Ronny Jackson sent out a news release stating that he along with fellow House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans are calling on President Biden to commit to continuing evacuation flights out of Kabul until all American citizens and Afghan partners are safely out of the country.
According to the news release, the congressman’s office said this call follows National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s refusal to make that commitment when asked three times at a White House briefing.
“For months, we have consistently urged President Biden and his administration to develop and implement a plan to evacuate our Afghan partners, to secure the U.S. embassy, to keep Americans in the country safe, and to manage the impending humanitarian crisis,” said Jackson in a statement.
Jackson is a member of the Foreign Affairs (HFAC) and Armed Services (HASC) committees. He also serves on the Middle East and Global Counterterrorism Subcommittee of HFAC.