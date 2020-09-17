Rep. Mac Thornberry portrait to hang in House Armed Services Committee Hearing Room

WASHINGTON, D.C.— A portrait of Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX) ranking member and former chairman of the House Armed Services Committee will soon hang in the Committee’s main hearing room, joining the portraits of fourteen other former committee chairmen.

Thornberry announced his retirement from Congress late last year.

The House of Representatives received the portrait for the House Collection Thursday. The portrait, painted by Robert Anderson, a Vietnam combat veteran was funded by private donors through a program administered by the U.S. Capitol Historical Association.