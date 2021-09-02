Rep. Ronny Jackson releases statement after NDAA markup to secure funding for the 2022 fiscal year passes committee vote

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13) has issued a statement after the House Armed Services Committee’s Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) markup yesterday, which passed out of committee by a vote of 57-2. The NDAA will be considered on the House Floor in the coming weeks.

“From serving in the Navy for 29 years to playing a role in military funding and policy decisions, participating in my first NDAA markup was a full circle experience,” said Jackson. The full House will soon vote on the 61st consecutive NDAA, and I urge my colleagues to join me in support of this traditionally bipartisan legislation that will ensure America’s military readiness and competitiveness on the global stage.”

The legislation would:

Raise pay by 2.7% for both military servicemembers and the Department of Defense (DoD) civilian workforce.

Authorize $778 billion in total defense spending, an increase from the Biden administration’s proposed $753 billion.

Continue to modernize the U.S. nuclear triad.

The representative’s office said in a press release that funding has been secured for legislative authority for the safety, security, and reliability of the nuclear stockpile, delivery systems, and infrastructure. Authorization for full, on-schedule funding for a new facility at Pantex was also included.

Funding for defense programs in the Panhandle were also authorized which will aim to prevent layoffs and ensure more projects in the short term for TX-13 said said the press release.

Also authored into the legislation: