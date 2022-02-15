AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Representative Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) and House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) Republican released a statement commemorating six months since the fall of Kabul, Afghanistan, according to a news release.

“We are once again calling on congressional Democrats to conduct a rigorous investigation into the basis for President Biden’s decision to withdraw, what plans – if any – were put into place ahead of that withdrawal, and exactly what happened during the official evacuation of the country. Committee Republicans stand ready to work with our Democratic colleagues to ensure people are held accountable and that a catastrophe like this never happens again,” said Jackson.

Jackson sits on the HFAC Middle East, North Africa, and Global Counterterrorism Subcommittee.

Jackson was joined in the statement by HFAC Lead Republican Michael McCaul (TX-10) and Representatives Chris Smith (NJ-04), Steve Chabot (OH-01), Joe Wilson (SC-02), Scott Perry (PA-10), Darrell Issa (CA-50), Adam Kinzinger (IL-16), Lee Zeldin (NY-01), Ann Wagner (MO-02), Brian Mast (FL-18), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01), Ken Buck (CO-04), Tim Burchett (TN-02), Mark Green (TN-07), Andy Barr (KY-06), Greg Steube (FL-17), Dan Meuser (PA-09), Claudia Tenney (NY-22), August Pfluger (TX-11), Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11), Peter Meijer (MI-03), Young Kim (CA-39), and Maria Salazar (FL-27).