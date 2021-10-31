Registration is open for Friendsgiving Day Camps at Don Harrington Discovery Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center said registration is open for the Friendsgiving Day Camps 2021.

DHDC said activities will happen from Monday, Nov. 22, through Wednesday, Nov. 24. Students from pre-k through 6th grade are welcome to attend. Participants can choose to go to all three days of camps or just one, the center said.

Here are the dates and times, according to DHDC:

Full Day Camps : 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Half Day Camps: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

DHDC said the following add-on options are also available:

Pre-Care : 7:45 a.m. – 8:45 p.m.

: 7:45 a.m. – 8:45 p.m. After-Care: 4:15 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The center said there will be daily fall-themed activities, science demonstrations, and space theater shows for the children to learn while having fun.