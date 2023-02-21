AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The face of sports on the High Plains is evolving.

“One of my goals, and even dreams is to have Amarillo as one of the best eSports epicenters,” said Israel Derrick, the General Manager of Legacy Airsoft and Gaming, the host of the upcoming Region 16 eSports Invitational 2023.

“Bringing all the Panhandle high schools in to play in four different tournaments. And those four different tournaments are Smash Brothers, Mario Kart, League of Legends and Rocket League,” he said.

Derrick told KAMR he wants to build a foundation on the exploding popularity of eSports in Amarillo, and for good reason.

Industry experts estimate that nearly 30 million people participated in eSports in 2022, and they expect that number to climb to more than 34 million by 2026.

“If we could give these kids an opportunity to go to the schools of their choice, you know, and play what they want and have a gateway into computer design and graphic design and stuff like that. That’s what this is,” he explained.

10 high schools from the panhandle are participating in the tournament, and although students won’t be throwing any passes or dropping any three’s like in traditional sports, Derrick insists they’ll learn the same life lessons.

“You have to keep your GPA at a certain level to even play. It’s a structured team that has structured coaches, practices, and end games. Games have rules that you have to follow. You can’t be a toxic human being when you’re playing you have to, you know show that camaraderie. It teaches leadership. It teaches communication skills,” he recalled.

Derrick said athletes have been separated by brains and brawn for decades, but with the evolution and popularity of eSports, it’s game over for the division.

