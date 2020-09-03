Region 16 2021 Teacher of the Year finalists named

by: Catherine Keenan,

AMARILLO, TX (KAMR) — Dumas Independent School District and Spearman Independent School District congratulate Lori Garrett and Katherine George as they enter the running for 2021 Texas Teacher of the Year.

Garrett and George stand as the finalists for Region 16 to compete for the title.

Lori Garrett is a fourth-grade teacher at Cactus Elementary in Dumas.

Katherine George is the high school art teacher at Spearman ISD.

Finalists for the competition will be announced soon, and winners named during the TASA/TASB Convention.

