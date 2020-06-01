Randall High School Student wins 13th District of Texas Congressional Art Competition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 2020 Randall High graduate Emma Ambs has won the 13th District of Texas Congressional Art Competition.

Emma’s original acrylic painting of her grandfather, titled Prairie Rose Cottage, will hang in Washington DC for an entire year.

Additionally, Ambs, Christopher and Tammy Ambs, and her art teacher, Mrs. Adrienne Hurtt, will be flown to DC in July to participate in a reception and tour Congressman Mac Thornberry’s congressional offices.

Emma plans to attend college locally and major in Psychology and Art to become an Art Therapist.

