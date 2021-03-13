Randall County Sherriff’s Office reports multiple power lines down across county

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sherriff’s office reports there are multiple power lines reported down across Randall County due to thunderstorms that have moved through the area.
Due to the extremely dangerous nature of the incident, authorities are asking the public to stay away from the area.
Randall County authorities are currently investigating the area. We will update with more information as it becomes available.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Bitcoin: What is it and why it just hit an all-time high
- All12 Courtside: Texas defeats Oklahoma State to win Big 12 Championship
- JUST IN: Storm damage photos near Palo Duro Zip Line
- Randall County authorities searching for missing hiker after storm
- Storm damage in Donley County after two tornadoes touch down