Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Terry Kay Munguia

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Terry Kay Munguia.

Munguia is wanted out of Randall County on two warrants:

1) Bond Surrender/Possession of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1, Less than 1 Gram.

2) Bond Surrender/Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility.

The 55-year-old is 5’6″, 170 lbs, has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Information on her whereabouts can be called into the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 468-5800 or for a chance at a cash reward, into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

