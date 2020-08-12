Randall County Sheriff’s Office assists with ‘Ruck For The Fallen’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Ruck For The Fallen, by helping to transport a Memorial Blue Line Honor Flag commemorating the ultimate sacrifice made by Newport News, Virginia Police Officer Katherine Thyne.

Officer Thyne was killed in the line of duty on January 23, 2020.

The flag is making its way from Pendleton, Oregon to the North Precinct of the Newport News, Virginia Police Department.

Honor guard officers from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Public Safety, the Amarillo Police Department and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office were at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial this morning to accept the flag.

Officers from area agencies will sign sign the flag and it on its journey to Newport News, Virginia.

