AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 56-year-old Jacky Wade Landry.

Landry is wanted on a Felony Probation Violation for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1, Greater than 1 Gram, Less than 4.

Landry is 5’10”, weighs 180 pounds, has grey hair and green eyes.

Information on his whereabouts can be called into the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 468-5800 or for a chance at a cash reward, into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.