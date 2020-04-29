AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sheriff’s Department is reporting the first rabies case of 2020.
Officials say the case involved a skunk in rural Randall County.
Please be aware of animals near your property that might be showing signs of unusual behavior.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office deputies will respond to calls involving high risk animals – skunks, raccoons, bats, foxes and coyotes.
Randall County had 24 confirmed cases of rabies in 2019. 22 skunks; 1 dog; and 1 bovine.
Remember to vaccinate your pets, and avoid interactions with unfamiliar animals near your homes.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 806-468-5800.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Texas sending restaurant and retail employees back to work without child care
- Louisiana toddler reunites with mom who has worked at coronavirus hospital for over a month
- EXCLUSIVE: taking a look inside a Northwest Arkansas Tyson plant amidst COVID-19
- Schools to hold graduations at drive-in movie theater in Kansas
- Randall County reports first rabies case of 2020