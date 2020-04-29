Randall County reports first rabies case of 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sheriff’s Department is reporting the first rabies case of 2020.

Officials say the case involved a skunk in rural Randall County.

Please be aware of animals near your property that might be showing signs of unusual behavior.

Randall County Sheriff’s Office deputies will respond to calls involving high risk animals – skunks, raccoons, bats, foxes and coyotes.

Randall County had 24 confirmed cases of rabies in 2019. 22 skunks; 1 dog; and 1 bovine.

Remember to vaccinate your pets, and avoid interactions with unfamiliar animals near your homes.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 806-468-5800.

