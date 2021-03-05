Randall County officials waiting on autopsy results of man killed in crash, shooting Tuesday night

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County criminal investigators are waiting on the results of the autopsy report of a man killed in a Tuesday night shooting near the 38000 block of FM-1075, authorities said.

Around 11 p.m. March 2, Randall County dispatchers received a 911 call about a vehicle crash and shooting in rural Randall County. According to authorities, when Randall County deputies arrived on scene, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers told them they discovered the body of a 47-year-old man in the crashed vehicle. The DPS troopers arrived at the crash first.

A 41-year-old male who was found near the scene of the accident, was identified by deputies as the 911 caller. Investigators said he was arrested at the scene and booked into the Randall County Jail on murder charges.

Justice of the Peace Tracy Byrd ordered the autopsy, which was performed this morning in Lubbock, authorities said. Investigators expect to see the results later today.