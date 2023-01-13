CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County man was sentenced to 45 years in prison, Friday, on charges of “Aggravated Assault of a Child,” and “Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child,” according to Randall County District Attorney, Robert Love.

Jimmy Marrugo was sentenced to 45 years in prison on two separate charges of “Aggravated Assault of a Child” and “Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child,” without the possibility of parole.

According to the Randall County DA, the charges stem from incidents that occurred between 2007 and 2010 with victims who were under the age of 14 during that time. The case was investigated in 2019 when the victims came forward, by the Canyon Police Department and with a follow-up investigation done by investigators with the Randall County District Attorney and help from the Austin Police Department.

A jury sentenced Marrugo to 45 years in prison following three days of testimony. The DA said that each charge carried a sentence of 45 years that will run concurrently and Maruggo will have to register as a sex offender.