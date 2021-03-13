Randall County authorities searching for missing hiker after storm

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sherriff’s Office, Randall County Fire, Canyon Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife report the agencies are continuing the search for one of five hikers in the Palo Duro Canyon, reported missing after today’s storm.

Four were found safe, authorities said.

16 hikers waited the storm out on the trail and are now safely out. Authorities told us 42 hikers were evacuated off the trail as the storm was approaching. Mobile command and drones are assisting in the search.

The description of the hiker has not currently been made available.