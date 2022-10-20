AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Quick Quack Car Wash invite guests as they transform into Quackenstein’s Car Wash for two weekends starting Friday.

According to a Quick Quack press release, this experience is free for members who can go through the wash anytime and get to see Quackenstein and his monster crew. Non-members can join the experience at the price of the best wash they will also have an opportunity at membership deals to become a member.

Quick Quack said 1920 S Grand St and 3574 South Soncy Road are participating locations in Amarillo.

Quackenstein’s Car Wash dates include:

Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“We’re bringing back our Halloween showroom experience with Quackenstein’s Car Wash so customers can go through the showroom and experience some pop-out scarers and Quackenstein’s laboratory monsters as they journey through the wash,” said Shannon Gauthier, Senior Marketing Leader, of Quick Quack Car Wash. “We’ll be serving up just the right amount of scare for this family-friendly event.”

For more information on Quick Quack’s Quackenstein’s Car Wash, visit here.

