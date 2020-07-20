Potter County Sheriff’s Office hosting benefit Wednesday for family member of an officer that has cancer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a hamburger cookout to benefit one of their officers, whose wife has cancer and is immobile, and they have three young children.

In a Facebook post they say the officer is out of all leave time and he is out of FMLA.

The department will use funds from the cookout to help him pay for his insurance and sustain the household income for a little longer.

The cookout will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the burgers are all gone. The meal will consist of a hamburger and fixings bag of chips and a drink and homemade cookies for $6.

Due to social distancing, the meal will be packaged to go, there will be no tables and chairs set up however if you wish to sit on the lawn you are more than welcome to.

The plan is to have the north end of the courthouse set up as a drive through area so you can come north on Filmore turn in and get your plate and head out onto 5th street. We will have a station on 5th street to for those coming on 5th.

