Potter County Sheriff’s Department extends offer for 11th Citizens Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Sheriff is extending an offer to anyone that would like to come see what Law Enforcement is about to join the 11th Citizens Academy.

The department does not normally advertise the class due to the fact that it fills up about month after the last one, the Sheriff wants to extend the offer.

The academy is 12 weeks long and they meet on Tuesday evenings from 6 p.m. till 9 p.m.

The academy goes through every division the Sheriff’s Department has including Fire Rescue DPS, the jail, a firearms day, and will allow you to go through the shoot house and make split-second real-life decisions.

During the time we will allow you to ride with our deputies as well.

Applications are on the website at pottercountysheriff.org or you contact Sgt. Mickey Blackmon 379-2964.

