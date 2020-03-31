Potter County Sheriff: Body found in vehicle in pond at gravel pit on Folsom Road; no foul play suspected

Potter County Sheriff's Office

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Sheriff’s Office responded at 4:37 Monday afternoon about a vehicle in a pond at a gravel pit on Folsom Rd.

The Amarillo Police dive team was called in to investigate. They confirmed that a body was in the vehicle.

The vehicle was towed out of the water and JP Taylor did order an autopsy.

The case is still under investigation but at this time there is no foul play suspected due to witnesses at the scene.

