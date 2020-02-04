Potter County grand jury indicts three men for sexual assault of a minor

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Potter County grand jury has indicted three men on sexual assault involving a minor.

Isidoro John Solcido Junior, Isidoro Salcido Senior, and Jason Don Sells have been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault of a minor.

The three men are accused of assaulting the same minor over various times from 1999 to 2008.

Solcido Junior, has been charged with five counts, Salcido senior, has been charged with two counts and Sells has been charged with two counts.

