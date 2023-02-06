CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Board of Education reversed its decision to reject the school choice policy. The board has now taken a neutral stance.

If the Texas legislature approves school choice in the upcoming legislative session school vouchers could be given to parents that cover their children’s tuition at private and charter schools.

Those for school choice believe that it gives parents more freedom in options for their child’s education. For those opposed to school choice the primary concern is taking funding away from public education.

Canyon Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Darryl Flusche shared Canyon ISD is anticipating that regardless of how the legislature votes it will not have a significant impact on CISD.

Flusche shared CISD has experienced substantial growth over the past few years and anticipates that trend will continue.

“We’re projecting more growth year after year with the amount of construction and housing that’s happening,” said Flusche. “We’ve passed our bonds, so we have more classroom space to accommodate more kids. We expect that will continue despite the works that the Texas legislature or Board of Education decisions.

Governor Greg Abbott has been a supporter of school choice and the freedom it gives parents. In a recent Parent Empowerment night event in Corpus Cristi, Abbott shared remarks in support of school choice policies.

“That will give parents the ability to choose the best education options for their child,” said Abbott.

Gov. Abbott said he wants to create an education savings account. The education saving account would reallocate taxpayer dollars from public schools to parents who want to send their children to non-public schools.

Although Canyon ISD does not anticipate a significant impact if the legislature approves school choice policies, more rural school districts could experience major impacts in enrollment and finances.