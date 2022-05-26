AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Physicians Surgical Hospitals (PSH) announced Bryan Bateman as Chief Executive Officer Thursday.

According to a PSH press release, Bateman was named Chief Executive Officer of PSH which will become effective on June 15.

According to a from Physicians Surgical Hospitals Chief Operating Committee and Governing Board, “Bryan brings years of extensive healthcare experience and has a compassionate, servant leader

mindset that will be a perfect fit for our culture at PSH. His demonstrated ability to transform business

strategy into solid outcomes will continue to drive future success for our patients and our company.”

PSH said Bateman has more than 18 years of healthcare leadership experience, having spent the majority of his career with Community Health Systems (CHS). Bateman spent seven years as CEO at Lake Area Medical Center in Lake Charles, La. where he earned the CHS CEO of the Year award. PHS also adds that Bateman earned a master’s degree in health administration from Ohio University and a bachelor’s

degree in business administration from the University of Texas