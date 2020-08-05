Parents looking for tutors before school begins

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Many parents are debating on allowing their kids to go back to the classroom or find other options like virtual learning.
Local tutors say they have been receiving more requests to assist kids in learning rather it be virtual learning, or assist the family with their chosen homeschool curriculum.
One tutoring company, Club Z of Amarillo, explains the benefits of tutoring and how they plan to help parents and their kids through this year. This includes breaking down the information that parents may have trouble explaining.
Crystal Martinez will have more from Club Z of Amarillo on how they can help your child be prepared for the upcoming challenging school year.
