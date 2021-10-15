Panhandle volunteers help rebuild Lousiana church following hurricane

JEAN LAFITTE, La. (KAMR/KCIT) — Volunteers with Southern Baptist of Texas Convention Disaster Relief are rebuilding Barataria Baptist Church in Jean Lafitte, Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

SBTC Disaster Relief said a team of 15 from the Texas Panhandle have been installing sheetrock and insulation, among other things, at the church which was severely damaged by the flooding.

The SBTC said the church was inundated with more than a foot of water from the hurricane, according to Top O’ Texas Baptist Association Director Missions James Greer, who is leading the team in Louisiana.

The team is expected to complete the work on Saturday and head back to Texas on Sunday said SBTC.